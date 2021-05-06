Secondus Seeks Speedy Passage of New Electoral Law

By Chuks Okocha

The National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Uche Secondus, has called on the National Assembly to fast track the passage of a new electoral law ahead of the 2023 general elections in order to restore confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Secondus said: “The National Assembly should hasten the passage of the electoral laws. They should pass it quickly and the President should sign it into law. The passage of the new electoral law must include the clause for the electronic transmission of results.

“The electoral law will check electoral corruption; ensure the electronic transmission of results. This was done during the Edo governorship election. It was beautiful. The President must sign it. That is the only way to make the election to be free and fair.”

Over 50 civil society groups stormed the National Assembly to call for the passage of new electoral laws.

The groups expressed concern over the delay in the passage of a new electoral law despite the promises by the National Assembly leadership that it would be passed in the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, Secondus has warned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and security operatives to kill any move to witch hunt politicians over the rising tension in the state.

He made the call when he spoke on his party’s position on the rising insecurity in the state at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday night and suggested that holistic approach should be used in seeking lasting solution to the situation in order to get to the root of the matter.

Secondus stated that it is baffling that the forceful release of over 1000 inmates at a Correctional Center and the burning of Police Headquarters were not enough to deter the government from aggravating the situation.

He said: “The only way to nip any problem in the bud is to take a holistic look at it and tackle it from the root rather than witch hunting opponents.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

