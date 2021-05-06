PDP Govs Move to Stop Ayade’s Planned Defection

•Party to commence nationwide consultations over insecurity

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Governors’ Forum yesterday moved to Calabar, the Cross River State capital, to stop the planned defection of Governor Ben Ayade and 19 elected local government chairmen and 193 councillors in the state, THISDAY has learnt.

The governors were led by their Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The 19 local government chairmen and 193 councillors had in April stormed the national secretariat of the PDP threatening to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the crisis in the conduct of congress in the state.

The crisis in the state led to the emergence of two factions of the party, with one led by Ayade and Mr. Steve Odeh on one hand, and the other led by Hon. Agom Jarigbe on the other hand.

According to Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Mohammed Bello, the meeting between the PDP governors and Ayade and other stakeholders was to discuss issues bordering on the party’s unity in Cross River State.

Tambuwal led his colleagues from Delta and Enugu States, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, respectively to visit Ayade.

Tambuwal, after the meeting that lasted for about two hours, told journalists the meeting was a fruitful, peaceful and productive engagement with the stakeholders of Cross River.

He said: “We are here on the mandate of the PDP-GF which was sanctioned by the National Working Committee (NWC) to come and engage with our dear brother and colleague, Prof. Ben Ayade, the Governor of Cross River State, and the stakeholders of our party here in Cross River on the issues of the congresses held here in the state that became contentious.

“We have engaged with (them) and the feelers we have is that by the grace of God we’ll soon resolve these issues and the party will bounce back as one.

“There were lots of concerns about how the congresses went about and every one of us is interested that we restore normalcy to ensure that the family is brought back together and work together for the common interest of Cross River State.”

He stated that his team would take the report of the meeting to the governors’ forum and the NWC for consideration.

As part of the visit, Ayade led his three colleagues to visit the state industrial park, comprising a frozen chicken line (aka Calachika), Cross River State Instant Noodles, branded KISIMIE Instant Noodles, complex and a rice mill nursery.

The governors expressed delight with the performance of their host who despite the economic crisis has done well, particularly in job creation and diversification of the state’s economy.

Party to Commence Nationwide Consultations over Insecurity

Meanwhile, the main opposition party has unveiled plans to begin consultations with critical stakeholders across the six geo-political zones in furtherance of its efforts to rescue the nation from insecurity and misrule.

The party said it was also working on templates that would enable it to, within the ambits of laws, further harness suggestions from Nigerians on democratic means to tackle the festering insecurity, guarantee the safety of lives and property as well as restore national stability and cohesiveness.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, stated this yesterday in Abuja while receiving a former Minister of Information and National Orientation and founding National Secretary of the PDP, Prof. Jerry Gana, who recently returned to the party.

Secondus stated that the main objective of the PDP was to rescue the nation from misrule, adding that it is imperative to tap from the wealth of experience of leaders like Gana.

“The main objective of the PDP is to rescue our nation from collapse. Our country is threatened and this is not a joke. We are confronted with guerrilla warfare and the very foundation of our country is being threatened. That is why the PDP is leading the charge in seeking a solution to the ugly situation our nation has been plunged into by the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

He urged Gana to deploy his wealth of experience and intellect in the collective quest of Nigerians to chart a path for the nation.

Earlier, Gana had rallied Nigerians to rescue the nation.

He said: “Nigeria is on the brinks. The economy is stagnated.

There is insecurity everywhere. Nigerians are beginning to doubt our nationhood. The political answer to the situation today is for PDP to take back power. Nigerians do not deserve what we are going through today. We must take decisive steps that will help rescue our nation.”

