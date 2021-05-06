NPFL: Enyimba, IfeanyiUbah in Four-goal Thriller

The midweek Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) South-east Oriental Derby between Enyimba FC and FC IfeanyiUbah lived up to billing as the two teams battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw in Aba.

Saidu Adamu gave the visitors the lead a minute before the hour mark poking from close range after Uche Onuoha nodded Evans Ogbonda’s cross to his path.

Adamu got his second of the game in the 61st minute after he was set up by Ekene Awazie.

Enyimba however rallied back with Reuben Bala reducing the deficit 12 minutes from time.

Substitute Imo Obot equalised for the home team in stoppage time.

It was Obot’s first goal for the Peoples Elephant.

Enyimba moved to fifth position on the table with 31 points from 17 games.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah remain in 19th position with with 17 points from 19 games.

