Nigerians Mourn with Adeboye as He Loses Son

By Vanessa Obioha

The family of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, was thrown into mourning over the passing of his son, Dare, who died in his sleep Wednesday night.

Dare is the third child of the clergyman and bears striking semblance with him.

A pastor too like his father, the deceased was one of the regional youth pastors in RCCG. He was based in Eket, Akwa Ibom State where he mysteriously died.

Sources claimed that the younger Adeboye had no health issue but simply went to bed after ministering the previous day. His wife, Temiloluwa, alerted people when her husband didn’t wake up as expected.

Dare has also held numerous positions in the church including the Senior Pastor of RCCG House of Praise Birmingham, UK.

On Twitter and Facebook, Nigerians sympathised with the family, sharing their condolences and praying for the family. Neither the church nor the respected Man of God has released an official statement regarding his passing.

Dare is the third child and second son of Adeboye. He was aged 42.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

