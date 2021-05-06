Man Utd Kick off Crowded Four Games in Eight Days with Roma Tonight

Manchester United’s Europa League semi final second leg fixture with Roma this night in Italy is going to kick off what is now a busy schedule of United playing four games in eight days, including a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.

United’s postponed home Premier League match with Liverpool which was yesterday rearranged for Thursday, 13 May means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men must play two games in the space of 50 hours as their home game against Leicester has been moved forward a day to Tuesday, 11 May.

Red Devils’ supporters protests against the Glazers family ownership of the club and its link with the now suspended European Super League led to the chaos that prevented the clash with Liverpool from holding at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, United’s midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has said that winning the Europa League trophy would show the progress the club were making.

United hold a 6-2 advantageover Roma before the second leg of their Europa League semi-final in Italy tonight.

Fernandes, 26, has not played in a final with United since joining them in January 2020.

“For us, it is a sign of improvement, because last season we didn’t win anything,” said Fernandes.

“It’s still not enough for us but it is something growing up from the club and the players and a sign we’re doing a little bit better. We will improve.”

The Europa League was the last trophy United won when, managed by Jose Mourinho, they beat Ajax 2-0 in the final in May 2017.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost in four cup semi-finals but, barring a huge collapse in the second leg, will be taking his side to the final against either Arsenal or Spanish side Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland on 26 May.

“As a team we need to develop and improve, so we’re going to play to win the game,” said Solskjaer.

“There might be one or two changes to the selection, but it’s not done – Roma have been part of upsets before and we want to get to the final.”

Fernandes and Edinson Cavani both scored twice in the first leg, with a goal apiece from Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood as United fought back from 2-1 down at half-time to win 6-2.

Midfielder Daniel James did not travelled with the United squad because of injury. He joins forward Anthony Martial and defender Phil Jones on the sidelines, with teenage wingers Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga named as part of the 24-man squad.

Earlier this week, Roma, seventh in the Italian Serie A, announced that current boss Paulo Fonseca would leave the club at the end of the season, with Mourinho taking over.

“For me, professionalism is something I take pride in. I will give my all for Roma until the last day I am here,” said Fonseca.

“I’m still motivated and determined, just like I was on my first day here, and will continue to focus on my work.

“It’s clearly not going to be easy to beat a team like Manchester United by four goals, but we have all seen amazing things happen in football before.”

