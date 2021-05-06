Lagos SWAN Makes Case for Members in Association Boards

The Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, Debo Oshundun, has called on the leadership of the Lagos State Sports Commission to bring on board members of the association on the reconstituted sports association boards in the state.

”As one of the critical stakeholders in sports development in the state, I want to call on the leadership of the commission to bring on board our members as media attaches to the various sports associations in the state.

”This will help in the area of information management and cordial relationship between the media and the commission.

”The last boards also had SWAN members on board but the arrangement was not formal,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director- General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafar Bolowotan thanked the new Lagos SWAN executive members for deeming it fit to pay the commission a visit after the association’s election held in March.

His words: “For us at the commission, sportswriters take a vital place in our hearts. Though, we may disagree with each other in one area or the other, we are partners in progress.

”We welcome criticism from the media but our appeal is that such criticism should be objective.

”We don’t claim to know it all. Our doors are always open to the association, so we hope for an improved relationship in the coming years.”

The Director-General said that the request for appointing SWAN members as media attaches to the newly reconstituted sports association boards is a welcome suggestion.

”The request is a welcome idea, we will look into it and very soon the commission will get back to you on it.

”Though, we don’t have any record that SWAN members are part of the last sports association boards but we will consider your request because it is in line with our new policy in sports development and guidelines for the sports association,” he said.

