HP Launches Z2 Desktop

HP has announced significant GPU performance improvements to its entry Z by HP desktop lineup, including HP Z1 Tower G8, HP Z2 Small Form Factor G8, and Z2 Tower G8, to ensure today’s professionals have the right technology and tools to be productive, connected, collaborative, and secure, whether working from home or in the office.

Additionally, in order to democratise 3D for entry workflows and bring advanced visualisation to the masses, Z offers the latest technology from NVIDIA® and Samsung, brands trusted by the creative community to bring reliability.

Performance is critical for creators to speed up the conversion of ideas into designs and their needs continue to grow with real time engines as design cycle times are reduced. As companies migrate to a more hybrid work model, 77 per cent of IT decision makers agree that this means an increase in security vulnerabilities. The Z entry desktop lineup offers advanced security features, equipping IT departments the ability to keep devices, data, and identities protected.

Vice President of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA, Bob Pette, said: “Remote work is going to continue and employees will have a choice of where to work. The new NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs with Z by HP desktops will give employees the computing power they need to work from anywhere.”

Corporate Senior Vice President of Memory Marketing, Samsung, Jaejune Kim, said: “With applications growing in complexity and file sizes increasing exponentially, PCIe Gen4 SSDs offer a big step up in performance. We’re proud to partner with HP on the design in of our PM9A1 SSD into HP’s newest performance platforms to maximise the technology benefits for an improved user experience.”

To further enhance the performance of the Z entry desktop lineup, customers can now configure the Z1 Tower, Z2 SFF, and Z2 Tower with Samsung’s recently announced PCIe Gen4 drives. The latest drives from Samsung offer increased transfer rates, delivering improved bandwidth for even greater performance and seamless workflows for data-intensive users. Customers now get unthrottled storage performance because of innovative thermal solutions designed by Z by HP engineers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

