Buhari Suspends Hadiza Usman as NPA MD

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman.

This is to allow a panel of inquiry set up by the federal government to investigate the management of the agency to carry out its task..

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a release on Thursday, said President Buhari had approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

“The President also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, step aside while the investigation is carried out while Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

“The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

“Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister,” the statememt said.

