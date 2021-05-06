APC Senators Fault Minority Caucus’ Threat to Sack Buhari

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

Members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Senate have frowned at the statement by the minority National Assembly caucus threatening to remove President Muhammadu Buhari from office for his failure to curb the worsening insecurity in the country.

The minority Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the National Assembly had on Tuesday made the threat while addressing journalists on the state of the nation after the meeting of the caucus.

But addressing journalists after over an hour closed-door meeting, the APC Senate caucus rejected the minority caucus plan, saying the utterances of the opposition lawmakers were capable of over-heating an already charged polity.

Chairman of the caucus and Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi said while the APC Senators understood the role of the opposition in any democracy, the current situation of things in the country required men of good conscience and patriotism to act as leaders and statesmen, rather than play politics with the lives of the citizens.

He said, ”In any democracy, the rights to present criticisms and concerns on the state of the nation’s affairs are unassailable.

However, while we respect such rights; which come with obligation and responsibility, we are concerned that the statement issued by the Minority Caucus is capable of over-heating an already charged polity in which men of good conscience and patriotism are expected to act as leaders and Statesmen.

”While we acknowledge the natural disposition of playing politics, we are worried and disturbed that our colleagues are playing with lives. The unfortunate state of insecurity; for which the Senate has continuously debated and issued resolutions to support the actions of the executive under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in the overriding interest of the public is too delicate to play with.

”We reject and dissociate ourselves from all and any inflammatory statements that appear to threaten the authority of Mr. President and our party. We accordingly, wish to remind them that blame game and threats of “constitutional measures” are unwelcome and will not help in any form to address the challenges the nation currently faces.”

The ranking Senator also decried the assertions in some quarters that the President had not been seen to be efficiently manning the affairs of the country.

While describing the assertions as false and cheap politics, Abdullahi said President Buhari and the Service Chiefs were busy every day and every night in deliberations with a view to addressing the security challenges across the entire country.

He recalled that the president also had always made statements to Nigerians on all major security incidences and assuring Nigerians and indeed the international community that he would continue to do his best in making sure that the security challenges are tackled head-on.

The Senate leader assured Nigerians that the President is in charge of government and is discharging his duties conscientiously and patriotically.

He called on the minority federal lawmakers and all Nigerians to join hands with the government to proffer solutions to the hydra-headed security challenges.

”It is a well-known fact that the federal government under the PDP refused to invest in the security infrastructure of the country while Mr. President under the APC-led Government had massively invested in this regard more than any past governments and we are confident that the nation will surmount its current security challenges.

”Furthermore, it must be noted that the global economy is in turmoil triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and Nigeria’s is not an exception. The federal government is aware of the challenges and is working to massively get the economy working for Nigerians through agricultural intervention projects, infrastructure development projects and social interventions to reduce the pains of the economic downturn on ordinary Nigerians. Finally, the APC Caucus strongly and unreservedly supports the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as we continue to work in addressing the economic, health, social, security and other challenges that beset our nation. We sincerely seek the continuous support and understanding of all Nigerians in this regard.”

