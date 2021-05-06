Again, Okonjo-Iweala Seeks Equitable Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has again, called for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Okonjo-Iweala made the appeal yesterday at a WTO General Council meeting, where the issue of equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine and other medicines were addressed.

He urged WTO members to urgently respond to the need of providing solutions to improve equitable access to vaccines around the world, describing the need as the “moral and economic issue of our time”.

She pointed out that, “the way the WTO handles this matter is critical.”

According to her, WTO will develop a sense of urgency towards the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We need to have a sense of urgency on how we approach this issue of response to COVID-19 because the world is watching.

“Vaccine policy is economic policy because the global economic recovery cannot be sustained unless we find a way to get equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics,” she added.

Okonjo-Iweala used the opportunity to extend her sympathy to countries that were experiencing an upsurge in the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, a status report indicating the common goal of WTO members to provide access to affordable vaccines and medicines for all was submitted and approved.

The status report gave factual and neutral information which highlights the discussions and the need for further discussions on vaccine distribution.

