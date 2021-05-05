NFF Inaugurates Technical and Development Committee

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and Member of the FIFA Council, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick yesterday inaugurated the football governing body’s Technical and Development, with a charge to the members to constantly dig deep into their pouch of quality knowledge and experience to steer Nigeria Football to higher levels of excellence.

“Each and every member of this special committee was appointed based on track record and wealth of experience. The NFF has high confidence in you and your ability to enhance the technical prowess of our National Teams by fashioning brilliant and workable policies.

“Without any gainsaying, the Technical and Development Committee is the engine room of the NFF. We know what you can contribute individually and collectively to uplift the standard of the Nigeria game. On our part, we will give all the support you need to succeed in this mission,” Alh. Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Chairman of Chairmen who represented Mr Pinnick, said at the inauguration in Abuja.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi also pledged that the administration will create enabling environment for the committee to succeed in contributing its quota to the vision of building a sustainable football culture for Nigeria.

“This is no doubt, one of the most important committees of the NFF, and we know how critical it is to provide you with the enabling environment to come up with the correct policies to drive our football to new heights. We recognize your individual ability and capacity and we enjoin you to work as a team to accomplish your mission.”

The committee has as Chairman, Alh. Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, with Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu as Vice Chairman. Members are Etubom Paul Bassey, Alh. Aminu Balele Kurfi, Barr. Isaac Danladi, Alh. Dahiru Sadi, Mr Victor Ikpeba and Alh. Mutiu Adepoju. NFF Technical Director, Mr Austin Eguavoen is the Secretary.

Also at the inauguration were Mr Paul Aigbogun (Deputy Director, Technical and Scouting); Dr Robinson Okosun (Deputy Director, Technical); Mallam Abdulrafiu Yusuf (Assistant Director, Coaching and Development); Mr Siji Lagunju (Assistant Director, Training and Development) and; Mrs Faith Ben-Anuge (Assistant Director).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

