LG Poll: Ogun Waives Payment for Female Aspirants

By Kayode Fasua

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has given women the ample opportunity to participate in the forthcoming council polls by waiving payment for nomination forms for them, for chairmanship and councillorship positions.

The body has also amended the earlier released timetable, as the days for party primaries have been increased from five to 22, starting from May 5 to May 27, 2021.

The Chairman of the body, Mr. Babatunde Osibodu, disclosed this during the official flag-off of political activities leading to the 2021 local government elections at the June 12 Cultural Centre.

According to the chairman, the political campaigns are now to end on July 22, 2021, as against the earlier slated time, while the election date remained July 24, 2021.

He urged the political class and the aspirants to embrace stipulated guidelines.

Osibodu said: “We would waive the payment of a non-refundable deposit by intending female aspirants. It is a gesture to encourage more women to participate in the election.

“The Electoral Law 2007 provides for payment of a non-refundable deposit by intending aspirants. For chairmanship aspirants, the fee has been set at N200,000, while councillorship aspirants is to N100,000.

“As a gender-sensitive institution, we wish to encourage women’s participation. Accordingly, the commission has resolved that this deposit will be waived for female aspirant.”

The chairman enjoined political parties to comply fully with the laid down rules governing the elections as guided by several enabling laws, paramount among which are Section 197, sub-section 1(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, which authorises the establishment of the State Independent Electoral Commissions across the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

