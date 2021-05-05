Heritage Bank Rewards More Customers

Heritage Bank said it has continually fulfilled its promises to support the Nigerian Creative Industry, as millionaires emerged from its YNSPYRE product in collaboration with the CREAM Platform.

The YNSPYRE account holders who subscribed to the platform on all networks won over N12 million during the second monthly raffle draw conducted recently.

According to a statement, the Heritage Bank’s YNSPYRE event commenced on a great note when D’banj and CREAM Platform introduced the CREAM Merit winners for March, BERRI, a music artiste who carted away sum of N10 million in form of promotional, while Clara Aden, a visual artist received N1million in financial support and Hanzy, a music artiste got over N1million in form of mentorship support as well as Merchandise support from partner company – Boomplay.

Meanwhile, the April Raffle Draw produced 10 lucky winners of N50,000.00 each while cheques of N200,000 each were also presented to 5 Winners from the March 2021 Draw.

The event held in Lagos had in attendance alongside Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Heritage Bank – Fela Ibidapo; Dapo Oyebanjo (D’banj) and his partner – Oje Anetor; notable dignitaries from different walks of life – Director General of the National Lotto Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila and Stanley Mukoro. Also present at the draw were – Sunday Are, Chief Damian Okoroafor, Poco Lee, representatives of the NLRC, Boomplay and members of the media.

Speaking during the April draw, Ibidapo stated that as a financial institution committed to delivering distinctive financial services to create, preserve and transfer wealth, Heritage Bank would continue to leverage its supports to the growth and development of the creative and entertainment sector.

According to him the bank remains proud of the entertainment industry and would continue to stand by operators in it by supporting them and watch them grow.

He expressed optimism that the creative industry, if properly harnessed, has the potential to reduce the level of unemployment in the country, boost wealth creation for the people and help the country generate the much needed foreign exchange.

He noted that with the creative industry accounting for one of the highest exports from Nigeria, time has come for operators in the sector to be supported with the finances.

He further explained that the Cream Platform has built a strong reputation for producing some of the brightest talents in the country over the last couple of years.

He said the purpose of the platform was to have a creative hub for Africa where people can upload their contents, be discovered and get funding support from Heritage Bank.

