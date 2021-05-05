Dangote Cement, Major Contributor to Senegal’s Economy, Says Envoy

Dangote Cement Plc’s huge investment has been described as one of the major contributors to the development of the Senegalese economy. Besides, the Cement plant located in Pout, 60 kilometres away from Dakar, has greatly assisted in strengthening the business relationship between Senegal and Nigeria.

Dangote Cement Senegal currently holds a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per year, producing higher quality cement to meet the country’s demand as well exporting to neighbouring countries around Senegal.

Charge D’Affaires, Embassy of Nigeria, Senegal, Mr. A.K Zanna, who spoke on the contributions of Dangote Cement’s investment in Senegal at his office in Dakar recently, called on Dangote and other interested investors to explore the investment opportunities available in the Senegalese Salt Mining and Real Estate industry.

According to him, Dangote’s Cement investment in Senegal is contributing significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), through its export revenue from neighbouring countries and social investments in the country. “I think the company has done a lot in strengthening the existing relationship between Nigeria and Senegal,” he added.

Zanna stated, “As one of the biggest foreign investors in the Senegalese economy, Dangote Cement is contributing significantly to the country’s economic development. We are proud to associate with the company as a Nigerian brand. The company has done a lot in Senegal since its establishment in 2015. It has created huge employment for the Senegalese; it has created both direct and indirect employment opportunities for many people in Senegal.

He said Dangote Cement is contributing significantly to the relationship between Nigeria and Senegal. “Unfortunately, most of the trade relations between Nigeria and Senegal are in the informal sector. However, with the ways things are going, there is going to be improvement in economic activities between both countries. Already, we have two Nigerian banks operating in Senegal. And Many Nigerian companies have signified interests in investing in the Senegalese economy. This will further improve the business relationship between the two countries,” he said.

The Envoy also commended the company for contributing to the well- being of its host and surrounding communities in Pout, Senegal. “Dangote is involved in corporate social responsibilities programmes. The company has done a lot for the communities where it is located. The company’s community development in Senegal is assisting the government’s responsibilities to its citizens.

“I know that the company has built maternity clinics, health centres, schools, awarded scholarships to students, and created avenue for poverty eradication in the country. The company is also fully involved in women empowerment. Dangote Cement’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes are having direct positive impact on the host communities. So, by extension, the company is shouldering some of the responsibilities of the Senegalese government.”

