ARISE TV to Interview Tony Elumelu

The Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, and Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, will today be a guest on ARISE News, a 24 hour international television news channel.

Elumelu is one of Africa’s leading philanthropists and entrepreneurs.

Elumelu, who is also the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, a family-owned investment company committed to improving lives and transforming Africa by investing in Africa’s most strategic sectors, will be speaking on a wide range of topics such as economy, Africa economic development, philanthropy, entrepreneurship among others.

The hour-long live broadcast which will be aired at 8.30am during The Morning Show, a primetime breakfast magazine programme, will be anchored by Reuben Abati, a former presidential spokesman and award winning columnist. Elumelu is the Chairman of pan-African financial services group, UBA, which operates in 20 countries across Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and is the only African bank with a commercial deposit taking presence in the United States.

He also chairs Nigeria’s largest quoted conglomerate, Transcorp whose subsidiaries include Transcorp Power, one of the leading producers of electricity in Nigeria and Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria’s foremost hospitality brand.

He is the Founder and Chairman of Heirs Oil & Gas

, an upstream oil and gas company, whose assets include Nigerian oil block OML17 with a current production capacity of 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 2P reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with an additional 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources of further exploration potential. Heirs Oil & Gas is committed to creating resource based added value on the African continent. The Morning Show airs live on DSTV 416, SKY519, GOTV 44 and ARISE News and YouTube page.

