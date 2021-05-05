APPOEMN Forges Ahead, Holds First Post Covid-19 AGM

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) is set to forge ahead with activities in the country, as it held its first post Covid-19 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with new strategies.

The association made this known during its virtual AGM held recently, where members lamented the countless job losses occassioned by the pandemic and the lockdown that brought events and gatherings to a halt across the country.

In her remarks, the President of APPOEMN, Adefunke Kuyoro, reminisced about how at the beginning of 2020, members of the association met minds on their goals and aspirations, and attended several goal setting tutorials and seminars before the pandemic surfaced.

Since then, she coninued, “There has been a downward turn in the nation’s economy, job loss, and millions of deaths all over the world.

“In the midst of the pandemic and four months lockdown and about nine months of total, partial, total and then again as it is partial lockdown of our industry, some of us prospered, some went down, some re-strategised, diversified and pivoted their businesses.”

While counting their losses, Kuyoro remained thankful. “In the midst of it all, we still thank God. I thank God for all members of APPOEMN – old and new.”

She expressed: “I say a very big welcome to those who have joined us during the pandemic and are being inducted today.

Thank God that he has seen us through these very turbulent times and we are still standing.”

She, however, recalled the activities for 2020, handled by the previous exco. She listed “Owambe Party” held last January at Lekki Coliseum as the lead activity for the association.

“It was a smash and everyone was looking forward to a better one in 2021,” she expressed, “Unfortunately COVID-19 had other plans.”

While the pandemic and lockdown persisted last year, APPOEMN held trainings for casual staff, who found themselves out of work and several zoom training sessions (including mental health) were organised for its members.

Among its strides, the president highlighted, “APPOEMN TV was created, hosted and ran last year. We could not hold our annual conference – TEIC in 2020 – as we were all aware but by His grace we might be able to hold a bigger and better one.”

This first quarter of 2021, the new EXCO’s have also done the following; hosted a send forth of the old EXCO and inaugurated a new EXCO, rolled out a monthly newsletter for the association, engaged the responsible ministry (tourism) and Federal Safety Commission in several dialogue and meetings resulting in our becoming unofficial partners with the commission.

Also the Education director has organised two training sessions for the association – one with in-house facilitators on Event Safety and “Resilience”- an entrepreneurs’ coping mechanism now and beyond. There is also a training on tax matters happening tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a minute silence was observed iin honour of all the industry’s heroes who fell since Covid-19. She listed the late Ibidun Ighodalo; Diekolola Osa Avielele; Romoke Adebo; Ikpowomsa Mary Buraimoh; DJ Babus; Peju Ugbomma and all those not known about or forgotten to be mentioned.

Kuyoro, who encouraged members on how promising 2021 is, outlined their proposed plans. They include setting up zonal chapters with Abuja as their inaugural project, more trainings for members by the education unit.

Others are: newsletters will continue to be published and circulated on a monthly basis; retirement and pension plans, health and life insurance proposals are being examined so we will be able to roll out group insurance for members among others.

She remained optimistic: “Now that the events space is opening up, we will be looking at team bonding activities for members.”

