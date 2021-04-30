Tyson Fury: I Will Retire If Anthony Joshua go Beyond Round Three

Tyson Fury has claimed during an extraordinary rant that he will quit in his corner if Anthony Joshua makes it further than three rounds with him in their mouth-watering all-British world heavyweight title unification showdown.

A date and location for their bout is edging ever closer, with latest reports claiming that Saudi Arabia will pay a staggering £108million to host the fight between two of Britain’s best ever boxers.

Fury was keen to keep the promotion going on his Instagram this week, once again calling out Joshua, while making a ridiculous claim in the process.

‘While I’m on a rant,’ he began, to his 4.1m followers, ‘I may as well call out one more person. A big, useless dosser. Not a real fighting man. A hype job. Bodybuild(er), crossfit, big, ugly s***house. That’s Anthony Joshua.

‘AJ, if you’re out there, let’s make this fight happen, you big dosser. You big s***house bum dosser. I’m gonna smash your face in, too, and there’s not one thing you can do about it. Prove me wrong, sucker. Prove me wrong. I’m number one, uno.

‘AJ, if you go past three rounds with me, I’ll quit in the corner, because that’s how confident I am [of] taking you cold out within the first two, three rounds. Out, out like a light switch.’

Joshua has only been knocked out once in his career, against Andy Ruiz Jr in the seventh round of their fight in 2019.

Fury confirmed earlier this week that the first of a two-fight contract with Joshua will take place in July, with the 24th and 31st both previously touted as options.

Although Saudi Arabia is the favourite, alternative options in England, the United States and Russia have all been discussed.

Currently Fury is at a training camp in Las Vegas, and he took some time out from his schedule to also call out another big name – UFC’s Francis Ngannou.

Taking to Instagram once more, he said: ‘This is a message to Francis Ngannou and the UFC guys. Look, you want some of this Gypsy King money? You know where to come and find it. You want some of this Gypsy King power? I’ll give it (to) you.

‘Any time, any place, anywhere. Seven days a week and twice on a Sunday, you big ugly dosser.’

And it appears Ngannou got the message, as he later tweeted a short message to Fury, claiming that he would ‘come after’ him once he’d beaten former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in his next title defence.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

