Swype Global Announces Prize For Swypatune Contest

A UK startup operating in the digital technology space, Swype Global, has announced the launch of Swypatune Nigeria series one.

Swypatune is a dedicated digital contest and pitching platform. The app offers aspiring artists a new way to contest and win amazing cash prizes and the opportunity to be discovered, just by downloading the app from Google Play Store and App store, signing up, and uploading their content from their mobile devices. They will be voted by the public who also stands a chance to win fantastic prizes and rewards.

“Our mission is to harness the possibilities of digital mobile technologies and expand access to opportunity for people who live anywhere, wherever there is a connection,” said the founder and chief executive of Swype Global, Peter Atorough.

A total of N20 million is to be won by contestants with the ultimate winner carting away N10 Million and a recording deal. The contestants will also get a chance to work with renowned producers on the continent.

