PFN President Invokes God’s Judgment on Kidnappers, Bandits, Others

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Disheartened by the increasing incidences of banditry and other forms of crimes in Nigeria, the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, yesterday said he has invoked God’s judgment on those behind the heinous crimes in Nigeria.

The cleric in a statement issued by his media office and made available to THISDAY yesterday lamented that the situation in the country is increasingly becoming worrisome, saying: “The Lord, will visit all those killing and kidnapping people in Nigeria today with His judgement.”

Oke, while noting that security was everybody’s business, however, averred that the government has more to do in ensuring the protection of lives and property of the populace.

The PFN president maintained that unless the President Muhammadu Buhari administration approached the security challenges in the country with utmost seriousness, the country would continue to retrogress.

According to him, “Nothing compares to peace, and in its absence in any society, development is never achieved. So unless our government fixes our present challenges, our economy will continue to nosedive and be in doldrums.”

The cleric, who is also the presiding bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Oyo State, said peace was central to the advancement of any nation, lamenting that peace was fast becoming an alien to Nigeria.

He further warned those remotely or directly connected to the on-going shenanigans in the country to desist or face the wrath of God, stressing: “It is not too late for all those causing the current security challenges in the country, whether directly or indirectly, to repent. God abhors bloodshed, and as such, we should stop the senseless and mindless killings going on in the country. This is to mitigate the growing concerns, agitations and apprehensions in our land.”

