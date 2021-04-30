Pastor Adegboyega Hits Aspiring Pilot with $10,000 Course Fee

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

For Fakayode Daniel Olagoke, a young Nigerian resident in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, a future that once looked depressing is now vibrant and colourful as renowned Philanthropic and Founder of SPAC Nation, London, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has come to his support with the sum of $10,000 to enable him obtain his commercial pilot license.

Olagoke, an aspiring commercial pilot was about to round off his training but was beset by financial issues. This disrupted his plans and life became miserable and desolate for him. He had to leave school to fend for himself in the midst of hostility and xenophobia.

He also had to leave a predominantly white populated neighborhood for lack of funds to live in the suburbs. In the course of his travails, he slept in the streets, encountered countless muggings and assaults.

Even after approaching people of prominence within his family’s reach, he was still met with disappointments until Pastor Adegboyega came to his rescue.

Reacting to the humanitarian gesture to him, Olagoke, 35, revealed that “the major aim for the money is to obtain my commercial pilot license. I have already obtained my private pilot license here in South Africa”.

His journey started at Airline Pilot Training Centre, Port Elizabeth, South Africa. It should’ve been a 12 months program but he could not complete it due to financial reasons. This led to him opting out of school to do some other things. It was because of his father’s dream; money was raised for him to start afresh at Madiba Bay School of Flight, South Africa.

He started the commercial pilot training but could not continue due to financial issues and unfavorable exchange rates. Olagoke, an indigene of Osun State Nigeria and his folks being ardent followers of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega on all social media platforms and seeing his philanthropic works had to approach him with their challenge.

“He promptly came to our aid and helped us put an end to this long and embarrassing saga for our family,” Bolarinwa, a sister to Olagoke narrates of Pastor Adegboyega’s philanthropic deed. “He fulfilled a father’s wish of seeing his son, not only alive, but also as a commercially licensed pilot”.

“This is all due to Pastor Tobi’s influence and assistance. Just when all hope was lost, a shining light came in the form of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega. We are indebted to this great man of God for doing the Lord’s work in this family,” she added.

“Even after approaching people of prominence around us, we were met with disappointment after disappointment. The future that looked bleak once is now vibrant and colourful. No amount of words can express just how grateful we are. We are thankful for the life of this Man of God. He’s God’s blessing to us.”

While confirming the news, Pastor Adegboyega stated that his gesture is necessitated as a believer in mankind, not just because of his constituency as a pastor but him as a person and as a humanitarian and a philanthropist.

He further noted that “This is just testament to my willingness to go the extra mile and sacrifice my all to ensure that all Nigerians are able to achieve their potential and I am willing to do this as much as I can with anything that is within my capacity.”

