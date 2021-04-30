NIGERIA IS BLEEDING

The state of insecurity in the north and other parts of the country is becoming troubling. Innocent people are being killed, maimed or kidnapped. Students are no longer safe, businessmen cannot travel in peace, terrorists are invading communities, burning homes and schools and rendering farms idle.

The menace of insecurity has led to so many people migrating from their homes to internally displaced camps where everything is scarce. People sleep in the open and many women and girls are daily abused. This is so pathetic!

In contempt of all this tough situation, the government is not making any effort to deal with the issues. They keep telling us that they are on top of the situation. Yet people are dying by their thousands.

Lack of professionalism recently led our soldiers to attack and bomb their colleagues. This is not the first time that “error” is happening. Aren’t we doomed? This is really terrible.

The government really needs to look for a panacea to this problem; protection of lives and properties of citizens is the primary duty of every government. A government that cannot protect the lives and properties of its people is regarded as a failed one.

I pray that the government will understand the situation and do the needful. May Almighty Allah protect us all, Amin.

Isah Sani El-mash, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

