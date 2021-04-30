NEEDED: A REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

Nigeria is a multi-lingual society made up of six regional geo-political zones namely, South-South, South-East, South-West, North-Central, North-East and North-West. Nigeria may be described as having no specific, well formulated, clear regional development policy or framework. Most of the country’s commitments towards regional development are products of other policies, which do not have basis for regional planning in all its ramifications.

Research has revealed that every geo-political zone in Nigeria is enriched with untapped solid mineral resources, gemstones and agricultural resources. The ideology of federal character that promotes exploitation of the resources of one geo-political zone in sustaining central government of Nigeria and other geo-political zones is encouraging laxity among other geo-political zones and its detrimental to the economy.

To help the country attain a diversified economy, there is need for establishment of National Regional Development Commission with the mandate to support the six geo-political zones, identify areas of commercial interest in solid mineral resources, gemstones and agricultural resources for mining, exploration and production.

I urge the Ninth National Assembly to pass a bill for National Regional Development Commission. The act will help majority of the states to become innovative in fund generation and attain independency from federal allocations. The bill should be aimed at helping every region explore and develop their natural resources for commercial purposes. It would help transit the economy from mono to a diversified economy. It is aimed at reducing Nigeria’s dependent on crude oil. It will help to open every region for commercial innovation and trade across solid mineral resources, gemstones and agricultural resources. The National Regional Development Commission will be positioned to help states in different regions identify commercial areas of interest that can serve as fund generation channels and gain financial freedom from the central government.

It would lead to healthy competition designed to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity among the different regions. A National Regional Development Fund of three billion dollar with each region allocated $500 Million will help drive each geo-political zone to economic prosperity and abundance. The National Regional Fund will help states endowed with sold mineral resources and other resources of commercial quantity seek ways to explore those resources for national development. The solution to the problems facing Nigeria is linked with regional development policy.

Pedro Ukokobili, Lagos

