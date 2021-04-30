ICAO Marks 2021 Earth Day

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has released two publications as part of its Eco-Airport Toolkit e-collection focusing on climate resilient airports and water management at airports. Each publication provides states with practical information for decision makers engaged in green airport planning and design.

ICAO Council President, Salvatore Sciacchitano said, “The pace of innovation in all aspects of aviation is unparalleled, and ICAO has been helping drive the green recovery of aviation by promoting an ambitious de-carbonisation path for the sector including the promotion of pioneering efforts to support the development of airport infrastructure projects.”

ICAO said it continues to engage with all stakeholders to facilitate the acceleration of greener technologies and initiatives, including the development of electric and hydrogen planes, new processes for generating sustainable aviation fuels and clean energy, and modernised, more sustainable infrastructure solutions.

According to ICAO, a series of its monthly pre-stocktaking webinars have been held to collect and share the green solutions, moving toward the 2021 ICAO Stocktaking Event, which will take place from August 31, to September 2, 2021, followed by a green recovery policy day on 3 September 2021.

ICAO Deputy Director for Environmental Protection stressed, Jane Hupe, said, “Following a request from the 40th Session of the ICAO Assembly, and inspired by several announcements for zero carbon emission by 2050, ICAO is currently assessing the feasibility of a climate global long-term aspirational goal for international aviation, along with realisation roadmaps.”

