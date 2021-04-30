Chidinma Chima-Oji: Passion for Curating Beautiful Events

For the Creative Director of Events by Eki, Chidinma Chima-Oji, her venture into events planning was spurred by passion and buoyed by the satisfaction that comes with creating and curating beautiful events. Established in 2012, the events planning company has executed several events ranging from weddings to social and corporate events and boasts of clientele like General Electric, Catholic Relief Services, and USAID, among others. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that aside her flair for her job, she truly desires to empower and impact many lives as she can

How was growing up for you?

Growing up was pretty normal, my family was close knit. I went to good schools and I didn’t really lack much.

What school did you attend?

For my Secondary Schools, I attended Holy Child College in Lagos and GSS Karu in Abuja. I later went on to attend Madonna University in Anambra State.

What aspect of your background set the tone for your career path?

I’d say my Mum, she used to throw a lot of Owambe’s (parties) for almost every occasion.

What influenced your choice of events planning?

So during my Youth Service I had some free time on my hands, and I started researching ideas for businesses that didn’t require intensive capital, I came across Ushering Service and decided to start recruiting ushers and sourcing for jobs, I took an interest in the planning aspect. I started researching on it and decided to venture into it.

At the time it was something I wanted to do on the side while hustling for a white collar job but it eventually became my bread and butter.

Any formal training or did you learn on the job?

I learnt on the job. By 2012, I got my first event after so much research, a lot of reading, sleepless nights trying to understand the business etc. I’m proud to say it was a very big event and it was a success.

Has the business visibly yielded any result?

Of course, I basically feed and survive through it.

Do you think this field/industry is fair to women?

Definitely, people actually view it as something women should do but I’m glad that more men are venturing into the business of event planning.

Where do you see your business in the next five years?

By the grace of God, one of the events powerhouse in Nigeria and beyond. I would particularly like to start planning destination weddings and be well known for it by this time.

What are your dreams and aspirations?

I would love to be a big brand name in my industry nationwide, maybe diversify into a few other events related businesses. But most of all, I have always wanted to give back and as much as I’m empowered to I’d love to impact as many lives as I can.

What drives you daily now?

Well money is definitely one of them (lol) but essentially, passion for what I do and the satisfaction that comes with creating beautiful events.

How do you interpret briefs given by a client?

The first step we take is providing an initial consultation form where the client gives us an idea of the number of guests, budget, their taste and expectations for the event.

Once we’ve been contracted to plan the event, we her series of consultations with the client to ascertain what is and isn’t possible especially considering the event budget. This might later determine the exact client brief we receive.

Once it’s received we proceed to making sure the entire team is clear on the brief, their roles and know how to execute it properly. If there’s anything we aren’t clear on, we go back to the client and make sure it’s properly understood as nothing must be missed.

Do you source locally for what you use?

Yes, I try as much as possible to get everything needed for my events within Nigeria. Although, Sometimes it can be very challenging.

Where are you based and are you open to traveling out of your state for outside jobs?

I am based in Abuja, and yes I am willing to travel outside the state and even the country for jobs. I have had events in several states ranging from Imo State to Benue State and so many others.

You mentioned diversification, to what exactly?

I have thought of going into prints and hopefully when I’m as big as I want to be in the industry I can fulfill my dreams of owning a ceremony venue.

Also, can you break down what your job entails?

After consultation where we find out what the client brief is for the event, we draw up a budget that includes all the services and materials requested, during this time we contact vendors that can provide them and compare quotes and quality. Once we are done choosing the vendors based on the plan for the event, the budget will be completed and sent to the client. Then we start booking and briefing the vendors on their tasks. Weeks prior to the event there’s a vendors meeting, we make sure everyone is on the same page and all the briefs and timings are understood.

On the day of the wedding or event, my team arrives for set up, coordinate the event, manage the guests and wait for take down of the event. I think the job really ends when the client gets their deliverable ( I.e the wedding photo books and videos).

Any challenges?

Like every business there are a lot of challenges.

Unreliable vendors is one of them, as an event planner you’re responsible for sourcing and managing the vendors, some of them tend to not deliver what is expected. So finding reliable vendors is a big challenge but thankfully many exist, but it can be tougher on those who are new in the business.

Also, some clients on the other hand, I’ve come to realise don’t believe we deserve our wages, after all “they can do it themselves”. Convincing them that they need a planner and that you are worth your fee can be very tasking

What are some mistakes you made that you would advice any upcoming uptake to avoid?

Never take any new client without first signing a contract. Keeping records of conversations will save you from a lot. A very big one though, is working before payment.

People can’t differentiate between planning and coordination, at an early point in my career I found myself planning someone’s wedding without being paid and the person disappeared by the time I presented the budget and wedding plan. So I worked without payment, since then I’ve learnt to only offer an initial consultation before payment.

