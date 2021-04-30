Aig-Imoukhuede Launches Internship Programme for Young Nigerians

The founder of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede has announced an opportunity for five young Nigerians to join his ecosystem of businesses and philanthropic ventures for a year as mentored interns.

He said the offer was part of the global launch of his new book, ‘Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa,’ which was unveiled recently.

According to a statement, Aig-Imoukhuede made the announcement recently, when he met with the youth of the Ovie Brume Youth Centre to inspire them and engage with them on key learnings from his memoir.

It was both his responsibility and honour, he said, to create the mentoring internships, saying he also benefited greatly from the mentoring he received early in his career.

He further stated that he was driven to share, with young people, the knowledge and experience he gained through years of building his businesses and bringing about real, impactful socio-economic change in Nigeria, a pursuit he said he remains actively involved in.

“The internships will be offered to five Nigerians aged between 19 and 26 who either hold a degree or who will graduate at the end of 2021. Outside of these formal criteria for eligibility,” Aig-Imoukhuede said, adding the he is looking for young people with grit, determination, a passion to succeed, and the will and drive to work hard to accomplish their ambitions.

The five interns would join Aig-Imoukhuede, working alongside him and other senior executives, and would benefit from one-to-one and group mentoring meetings throughout the 12-month internship period. The internship programme also comes with a salary, he added.

While addressing about 120 young people at the Ovie Brume Youth Centre, Aig-Imoukhuede said: “I strongly urge young Nigerian to apply for the internship programme. I guarantee that working alongside myself and my team of senior executives will be an edifying and extremely valuable energy- and time-investment. Expect to work hard, learn much and enjoy unrivalled professional and personal growth opportunities.”

