Stanbic IBTC Holds AGM May 27th

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced plans to hold its ninth Annual General Meeting in Lagos, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The AGM would be by proxy, in line with the coronavirus safety protocols.

Announcing the AGM in a notice to its shareholders signed by the Company’s Secretary, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chidi Okezie, stated that it would transact ordinary and special businesses in line with regulatory requirements.

Some of the considerations at the AGM would include receipt and consideration of the audited financial statements for the 2020 financial year, dividend declaration and re-election of retiring directors, among other businesses.

“In order to ensure the safe conduct of the company’s 9th Annual General Meeting in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission as well as the Federal Government of Nigeria, shareholders are hereby informed that attendance at this AGM, shall only be by proxy and shall be limited to a maximum of 20 people,” Okezie said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

