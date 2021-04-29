Spotify Launches Equal Music Programme

By Vanessa Obioha

Following the launch of Equal Hub in commemoration of International Women’s Day, music streaming platform Spotify has now extended its global commitment to fostering equity for women in music with new Equal Music Programme. The programme was officially launched today.

Equal Music Programme is uniquely designed to foster gender equity in music by adapting and extending the cumulative blueprint of Spotify’s successful programmes into a cohesive experience – supporting female creators under one brand. Only one in five artists in the charts are women, a stark contrast to how integral women’s influence is to Spotify’s success today and the music industry at large. Spotify takes the responsibility of upending these disparities seriously, and believes the first step towards amplifying the work of all creators identifying as women is to extend critical resources to this community to create opportunity.

“In a time where we as a society are re-examining equity on so many levels, Spotify is prioritising its goal to make female faces and voices seen and heard,” said Spotify Head of Music sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu. “Our goal is to lead by example, joining hands with the African music industry stakeholders with the means and platform to help elevate the next generation of women in the music industry to deserving new heights.”

The full programme includes Equal local playlists, Equal Global playlist, and Equal Artist of the Month, among others.

Kicking off the inaugural class of Equal artists is Ghanaian Afrobeats & Afro-fusion singer Gyakie. She is the first African creator to be selected for the programme. The 20-year-old singer who recently released her debut EP ‘Seed’ has not only gained popularity in Ghana but in Nigeria and Kenya where her single ‘Forever’ is a chart-topping fan favorite, with its remix featuring Omah Lay not far behind.

“I am deeply honoured to be the first African woman to partner with Spotify for EQUAL. This is huge for so many women across the continent and the entire globe. I don’t take this lightly at all. Navigating an industry, where the voices of women can easily be drowned out, I’m committed to playing my part…with volume,” said Gyakie on her inclusion in the programme.

Other female artists selected for the inaugural class include American rapper Saweetie, Brazillian pop artist Duda Beat, British singer-songwriter Griff, Mexico’s Natalia Lafourcade and German singer Zoe Wees.

