Rudman to Chair NITRA’s Forum

The Chief Executive Officer, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Nigeria’s first and only neutral IXP, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, will chair NITRA Technology Forum 2021, which is slated to hold on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Lagos.

The event is expected to gather industry stakeholders in cloud-hosting services and Data Center to discuss issues around the growth of data hosting, preservation and utilisation in the country.

The NITRA Technology Forum with its Theme: ‘Achieving 30% Growth in Local Cloud Hosting By 2024,’ will also discuss challenges and solutions to factors mitigating against effective domiciliation of our locally-generated data.

According to the organisers, the choice of Rudman to chair the event, was borne out of his passion and contribution to the growth of local content in the industry and everything data.

Rudman is also the current President of NiRA, the .ng registry, as well as the DNS Administrator contact for Nigeria. He is a member of ccNSO, and has worked in a technical capacity with many Nigerian Internet Service Providers.

According to the Chairman of NITRA, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, over the years, Nigeria has been grappling with the need to secure the country’s data and further boost local content in all sectors of the economy, and key stakeholders are worried and concerned about how the sector is faring in this area, and how it can achieve local hosting of our sensitive data. Growth should be inside-out.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also presented an eye-opener to many companies on the need to fortify their data and cloud architecture.

