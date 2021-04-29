Nigerian Exchange Boosts Trainee Clerks’ Capacity across Asset Classes

By Goddy Egene

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has started its first Automated Trading System (ATS) Certificate Training for stockbrokers in 2021 with a focus on capacity building beyond equities. About 78 participants that registered will undergo training which began yesterday and would run till May 28, 2021.

According to NGX, in line with its commitment to enhance the knowledge of capital market players across multiple asset classes, the ATS certification training would cover fixed income, derivatives, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and equities trading. The exchange added that it is an intensive training organised for individuals who have passed the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) qualification examination, and forms a part of the mandatory eligibility and admission procedure for any individual who wishes to become a Trading License Holder of NGX.

Speaking at the training, the Head, Trading Business Division, NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, said: “I must commend the participants present today on the successful completion of the CIS examinations which lay the foundation for participation at this ATS training. As the future leaders of the capital market, every trainee shoulders the responsibility of building a capital market that provides diversified products and services that meet the increasingly sophisticated needs of investors. I am confident that this ATS Certification Training will provide participants with the capacity needed to make the paradigm shift from a focus on the equities market to strategic trading in other products like derivatives, bonds, ETFs, etc. which are listed in our market.”

The first virtual ATS certification training was held May 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. In emphasising the exchange’s role in ensuring a vibrant and active capital market even in a crisis, Chiemeka had said: “The impact of COVID-19 has necessitated that we come up with more digital friendly solutions to keep activities in the market moving. The volume of sign-ups we have received for the virtual ATS Training is a testament to the appetite of Nigerians to engage in our capital market as operators. We are pleased about the keen interest we have seen and will continue to provide learning and trading opportunities that will benefit our stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, the bears consolidated their hold on the stock market as the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1.3 per cent, while market capitalisation went down by 274.2 billion to be at N20.3 trillion. Twenty-three stocks depreciated while 20 appreciated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

