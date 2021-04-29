FG Restates Commitment to National Development

The federal government has reiterated its commitment to national development through the use Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim, Pantami, said this while unveiling digital economy projects across the country, during a virtual conference, which held recently.

Pantami while unveiling the projects in Abuja on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, said the projects, which cut across several geo-political zones of the country, were executed by the government parastatals as part of the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria, in line with the Economic Development Road Map of Nigeria and the present administration’s focal points of economic development, security and the eradication of corruption.

The seven digital economy projects unveiled included: The Community ICT Centre, Dutse, Jigawa State, North-west; IT Hub, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, North-east; Digital Economy Centre, Imo State Polytechnic, South-east; Digital Economy Centre, Government Secondary School, Garki, Abuja, North-central; Digital Economy Centre, Ojodu Grammar School, Ojodu, Lagos State, South-west; Emergency Communication Centre, Enugu, Enugu State, South-east; and The Emergency Communication Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State, South-west.

According to him, the ICT Parks and Digital Economy are more inclined to economic development, fighting corruption and building the capacity of citizens, especially the youths while also encouraging them to migrate from manual traditional activities to online activities.

He noted that the federal government had also approved the National Policy on Virtual Engagement, which has recently institutionalized virtual engagement particularly in government circle.

Pantami stated that through virtual activities, lots of government’s resources were being saved and other hazards associated with physical travels were being reduced.

He further said that the plan of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was to have Emergency Communication Centers in every state of the federation, including the FCT to effectively cater for emergency needs as occasion demands.

Director General of the agencies the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, including the Post Master General of the Federation and the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, among others, were present at the virtual commissioning ceremony and delivered their goodwill messages respectively.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Festus Daudu, while giving the vote of thanks, remarked that the projects were in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy of the present administration, noting that government’s intention of spreading these projects across the country is to avail the youths the opportunity of having direct access to the centres as well as improving themselves in the area of ICT.

He further said the ICT centres would support voluntary and community based organisations with their technology needs and also avail the general public the opportunities of using the computer for their ICT benefits and research works. He explained that the ICT centres would get them meaningfully engaged and productive.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

