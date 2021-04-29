Chioma Ajunwa Foundation to Launch Ambitious N6bn Sports Devt Centre

• Plans talent hunt programme for girls in eight states

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s first and only individual gold medalist at the Olympic Games, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, has launched an ambitious project expected to turnaround sports development in the country.

The Atlanta ‘96 long jump gold medalist is planning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that feat using her foundation to launch a N6billion ultra-modern Sports Development Centre to be sited in Owerri.

In addition, the Chioma Ajunwa-Opara Foundation is planning to embark on a massive talent hunt for girls in eight states in athletics, football and taekwondo to celebrate that golden 7.12m jump that gave Nigeria her very first ever gold medal at the Olympic Games.

Speaking at a press briefing to herald the several programmes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the gold medal in Lagos on Tuesday, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), reeled out three sports namely; athletics, football and taekwondo as the core area of focus for the foundation for now.

“The Olympic Talent Hunt is for girls between the age of 10 and 17 years in these three sports. I have not seen any ex-international in Nigeria thinking about having his or her sports facilities to enable upcoming athletes to benefit from them.

“That is what is motivating me. I have to build a hostel at Meiran, (in Lagos) where girls camp. We want to make the Chioma Ajunwa-Opara Foundation a reference point in Nigeria’s sports development,” she stressed with emphasis.

Ajunwa-Opara who is the only living ex international to play football (with the Super Falcons) up to the World Cup level (in 1991) and also win gold at the Olympic remains grateful to the police authorities for giving her all the support to achieve the highest levels in sports.

The Director General of the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation, Henry Amike, listed the venues where the talent hunts to take place to include; Lagos (May 11-13), Abia (May 18-19), Edo (May 28-30), Anambra (June 7-9), Enugu (June 16-18), Ebonyi (23-27) and Imo, her place of birth, (July 6-8) and Abuja (August 16-18). A dinner has been slated hold at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja on August 19.

Amongst the dignitaries that graced the event include Chief Segun Odegbami who managed Ajunwa to the Atlanta Olympic gold medal.

Odegbami revealed that it was sheer determination and passion on the part of the athlete (Chioma Ajunwa) that gave Nigeria the gold.

While endorsing all that the foundation has set out to achieve, Odegbami said such uncommon valor are difficult to find amongst the current generation of Nigerian athletes.

Also present was a retired FIFA badged referee, Festus Okubule.

The Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) was represented by its PRO, Phemmy Adetula. The Olympic movement endorsed the programme.

