Unity Bank, MEDIC Mark World Earth Day

By Nume Ekeghe

As part of commitment towards promoting environmental sustainability, Unity Bank Plc has collaborated with the Mental and Environmental Development Initiative for Children (MEDIC), a non-governmental organisation, for the cleaning of Lagos Kids Beach Garden within the Oba Elegushi beach environs.

The Lagos Beach cleaning exercise was held in commemoration of the World Earth Day.

Staff of Unity Bank, MEDIC and other volunteers who thronged the venue of the cleaning exercise to support efforts aimed at reducing environmental degradation, picked up and removed well over 50,000 plastic bottles were from the beach.

Speaking at the event, the Head, Brand Marketing & Communications, Unity Bank Plc, Mr. DeVoe Okorie, said the Lagos Beach Cleaning was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility aimed at leading major collaborative initiatives for climate action.

Citing recent reports on ocean pollution, he decried that, “of the over 300 million tons of plastic that are produced yearly, an estimated 8 million tons of plastic enters our oceans.

“There are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic waste estimated to be in our oceans. While 70 per cent of our debris sinks into the ocean’s ecosystem, 15 per cent floats, and 15 per cent lands on our beaches.”

He added that such activity as the collaboration and partnership by organisations would play a vital role in reducing the threats of ocean plastics and thereby reduce the climate risks they pose to the earth.

Unity Bank has overtime promoted corporate and business philosophy that encourages low paper usage, recycling and adoption of renewable energy through increased investment in solar-powered branches and ATMs.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

