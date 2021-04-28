Two Abducted Benue Varsity Students Regain Freedom

By George Okoh

Two Students of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi who were abducted on campus by unknown gunmen have regained their freedom.

The students were abducted on April 24 while they were studying at a lecture theater in the school.

Head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations of the University, Mrs. Rosemary Waku, who disclosed this in a telephone conversation with reporters gave the names of the students as Israel Farren Kwaghgee and Solomon Salihu, adding that they were released yesterday.

She however, declined to say if ransom was paid before they were released as it was gathered that the abductors had demanded for N20 million.

“Yes the student have been released and they are undergoing medical treatment”, Mrs. Waku said.

Also the Police Public Relations’ Officer DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the release of the kidnapped students of the university but did not give details.

In a statement issued by the command and made available to THISDAY, it simply said the two students of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi had been released, adding that investigations into the case continue.

