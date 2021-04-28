Food Security: NAF Unveils 2000-hectare Farm Project in Makurdi

By George Okoh

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday launched a 2000-hectare farm project in Makurdi to create job opportunities for over 500 people.

Lunching the project in Makurdi, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo said the project when completed would further guarantee food security in the country.

The project which is a collaboration between Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) and Circum Farms would enhance food security and cordial relationship between the host community and the NAF personnel.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director (MD), Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), Air Vice Marshal Uchenna Nwagwu said the project was owned by NAF personnel across the country.

Nwagwu explained that NAFIL was providing 2000 hectares of land while Circum Farms would provide the technical know how and machinery for the project.

He said the project was designed to meet not only the needs of the personnel but also that of the communities and the general public at large.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chief Executive, Circum Farms, Mr Sylvester Uzoama, said the project was an integrated farm with engineering precision that would use mechanization to enhance capacity.

Uzoama further explained that the farm would first be test run using 500 hectares, adding that they would be planting over 10 crops.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

