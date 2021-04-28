Andela Announces Global Talent Expansion

With roots deep in Africa,global talent network , Andela has announced its plans for the expansion of its engineering talent. The firm, whose aim is targeted at helping companies build remote engineering teams, explained that expanding into new regions allows Andela clients to tap into regional expertise and nuances that can support their international growth.

The Chief Executive Officer of Andela, Jeremy Johnson, in a statement issued, noted that its mission was to connect brilliance with opportunity.

“This expansion has always been part of our long term roadmap, and we are excited that the world is ready for it. When we began inviting developers from across Africa to apply last year, we more than doubled the number of countries represented. We are already seeing the same effects in new regions, and we’re excited to welcome new talent into our growing community.

The future of work is now, and this expansion continues our march towards bringing us all closer together,” he said.

According to the statement, this global expansion provides clients with greater diversity, which McKinsey reported to be a major factor in delivering innovation and company growth.

“Andela clients will have more flexibility to build diverse teams across country borders, skill sets, time zones, and cultures. The future of remote work is global, and Andela provides the vital link to talent wherever it is found.

We have a proven track-record connecting remote engineers with opportunities from businesses across the globe, and is perfectly positioned to support global talent for businesses worldwide,” the statement further said.

Vice President, Engineering , GitHub, Dana Lawson, also reiterated that having a local presence there with amazing talent is super valuable to building a global product.

“As a business in the developer tool space, a lot of us are trying to enter those areas of the world (Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa) where the emergent developers are coming so we can better understand their needs,” Lawson stated.

On his part, the Head of Talent Operations, Andela, Martin Chikilian said: “We have seen exponential growth and interest from engineers from across Africa, who want to work with some of the world’s most exciting technology-focused companies. Growing our network of talent from Africa, to include more markets, is a unique proposition and we continue to match talent with opportunity, beyond geographical boundaries. Our globalisation will further increase our footprint, creating more opportunities for Andela to showcase the visibility into the capabilities of engineers from the continent.”

Speaking further, Chikilian explained that Andela was a magnet for global engineering talent.

“Applications from qualified engineers outside of Africa have increased by more than 750 per cent in the past six months. Even with the fast global growth, Africa is also expanding rapidly, with 500 per cent growth in the past six months.”

