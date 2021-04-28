19 Bandits’ Informants Nabbed in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

Not less than 19 suspected agents of bandits have been arrested by men of the local security outfits in Munya and Shiroro Local Government Areas of Niger State.

Five of the agents, made up of two brothers and three Fulani herdsmen, were apprehended at Chiri village in Shiroro LGA.

The remaining 14 informants were arrested at Fuka in Munya LGA according to a report from the area.

They were said to have been assisting the bandits with information about the movements of security operatives in the state as well as areas to attack by bandits.

It was gathered that the suspects have been handed over to the Police in Minna, the state capital, for investigation.

When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer confirmed the arrest of the alleged informants, promising to get across to THISDAY on the actual number of those arrested but did not do so until the time of filing this report.

The state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, had said at a recent meeting at the Government House that there were moles in the security set up of the state, and that the moles were giving out information about government’s plans to apprehend the bandits.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

