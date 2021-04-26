Real Madrid’s Ramos Targets Return against Chelsea

Sergio Ramos is set to return for Real Madrid by the time Los Blancos visit Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final in around 10 days’ time, according to reports in Spain.

The Real captain has faced an injury-hit 2021 so far, with knee and calf injuries restricting the 35-year-old to just three appearances for the turn of the year – while Ramos has also suffered from coronavirus this month.

The defender was spotted back on the training field in the club’s Valdebebas centre this week, creating speculation he could return in time for the first-leg on Tuesday.

But according to Spanish news outlet AS, Real are targeting a Ramos return for the second-leg at Stamford Bridge on May 5, rather than the first tie on April 27.

The report also claims Zinedine Zidane will give Ramos some game time in Real’s LaLiga fixture with Osasuna on the Saturday before the trip to west London in a bid to get him up to match fitness.

As has been customary at the Santiago Bernabeu over the past 15 years, Ramos has been a central figure in Zidane’s side and has made 20 appearances so far this season, scoring four goals.

Half of those goals have come in this season’s Champions League, including a crucial strike to settle their European last-16 tie with Atalanta in March.

The Spaniard has also played in all four of the Champions League final triumphs that Real have won since 2014.

However, the Spanish side have exited this competition at the last-16 stage in their past two seasons, meaning a great deal is riding on the upcoming Champions League semi-final with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

The Champions League represents Real’s best chance of picking up a trophy this season after slipping up in the LaLiga title race on Saturday night.

A goalless stalemate at home to Real Betis means city rivals Atletico Madrid can move five points clear at the top of the table should they beat Athletic Bilbao late last night.

