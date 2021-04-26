Osinbajo for Rack Centre, PwC Confab

Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will this week, deliver the keynote remarks at a webinar being organised by Rack Centre, West Africa’s carrier neutral Tier III Constructed Certified Facility colocation data centre, in collaboration with professional services firm, PwC Nigeria.

The webinar, with the theme: ‘Africa: The Next Digital Frontier: Compelling Economic Imperatives’, will hold in Lagos, on April 28, 2021.

The webinar has attracted local and international panelists, such as Managing Global Head of Telecoms and Media, Standard Bank Plc, Ms. Nina Triantis; Technical Specialist, World Bank, Dr Maryam Lawal; Partner, West Africa Financial Services Leader and Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria, Andrew Nevin; Director Real Estate, Actis, Kabir Chal and Partner, West Africa Technology Leader, PwC Nigeria, Femi Osinubi.

The webinar is expected to look into economic imperatives to Africa’s digital transformation, the business opportunities linked to the continent’s demographic and economic fundamentals, and the underpinning technology platforms for Africa’s new emerging opportunities.

Speaking on the webinar, the Managing Director of Rack Centre, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, said: “There cannot be a better time to hold a seminar such as this. Understanding the macroeconomic trends shaping internet /content infrastructure in Africa, the challenges on the continent and how to overcome them whilst identifying and maximising opportunities for digital and content technologies is vital.”

Partner and Technology Leader, West Market Area, PwC Nigeria, Femi Osinubi, said: “We are appreciative and more than pleased that the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Osibanjo, will be part of the webinar, and it demonstrates the importance that he and the government attaches to economic transformation in Nigeria and Africa at large through technology.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

