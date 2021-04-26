Media Aide Alleges Attack on Igboho’s Ibadan Residence 

By Kemi Olaitan

Mr. Olayomi Koiki, media aide of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Ogboho, has alleged that gunmen attacked the Ibadan residence of the Yoruba rights activist in the early hours of Monday.

In a live video on his Facebook page, Igbohos’s aide alleged that the attackers were Nigerian security forces. In the video which was recorded in a compound with a dark background indicating that the recording was done in the early hours of Monday, Koiki said the military had laid siege to Igboho’s residence in an attempt to arrest the activist. In the viral video, gunshots were heard in the background. Igboho’s residence is located in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital. “There is a situation right now where the Federal Government of Nigeria tried to invade our residence. We are telling the world that the war that the Federal Government is waiting for might start today. “The war that the Federal Government think they are expecting from the Yoruba people; let’s tell the whole world. As I speak to you, there is an ongoing incident but we are more than capable,” Koiki said in the video clip.

However, a close aide of Igboho, Mr. Dapo Salami, while speaking with THISDAY Monday morningy said the gunmen invaded the house around 1.30 am, stating that the gunmen were resisted by the occupants in the building.

According to him, “It is true that gunmen attacked the residence of Chief Sunday Igboho. They came at exactly 1.30 am and were resisted. I cannot confirm the number of those who came. But they came and they were resisted.

“We are not suspecting anyone, but we know that some people came. They came and they were resisted, that is just it.”

On whether Igboho was in the building when the attack took place, Salami said Igboho was in a better position to disclose that.

Igboho emerged on the national scene few months ago following his opposition to attacks on Yoruba communities in the South west by armed herdsmen. Since then, he has been in the news for his condemnation of kidnappings, attacks and killings of innocent citizens in the South West region, and lately for calling for an independent Yoruba nation.

