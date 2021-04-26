Boko Haram Fighters Still Occupying Geidam, Says LG Chairman

Insurgents kill soldiers in Mainok

By Michael Olugbode

The Chairman of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State, Hon. Ali Kolo yesterday raised the alarm that Geidam was still very much infiltrated by Boko Haram fighters.

This is coming as Mainok, a town on Damaturu-Maiduguri highway was invaded yesterday by the insurgents, killing unspecified number of soldiers.

Reliable sources told THISDAY that some group of insurgents engaged troops in a gun battle at their base in Mainok community of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State at about 3pm yesterday.

They said the insurgents stormed the military base with the intention of sacking soldiers and looting arms and ammunitions.

The sources said the insurgents however met their match in the soldiers who stood their ground, repelling the attack with heavy casualties on both sides.

PR Nigeria reported that the Nigerian military recorded casualties after an attack by ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Mainok community.

The report could not confirm when the casualty was recorded after it had early reported that the troops of the Nigerian military in Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack jets, yesterday foiled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists

The ISWAP and Boko Haram elements, PRNigeria gathered, rode on dozen gun trucks, and attempted to dislodge a military base, after invading the community.

“They had attempted to overtake and dislodge a military base through Dogon Karfe in Mainok, but met stiff resistance from the dogged ground troops before the arrival of NAF Jets,” a military source said.

He added that some terrorists are currently trapped inside Minok town for fear of air strikes.

According to the source, the NAF jets which could not rain missiles on the insurgents, have been hovering in the air for hours to avoid collateral damage.

Meanwhile, speaking on the situation in Geidam, Kolo said 72 hours after his town was invaded by Boko Haram, thousands of his people were still trapped and had been infiltrated by the sect members.

He lamented that the insurgents slaughtered two people yesterday morning, including a teacher with Kawuri Primary School, Mallam Baba Tazira.

He decried that over 2,000 people who were displaced in the invasion were currently taking refuge in neighbouring Yunusari Local Government Area.

He said he had wanted to go to Geidam to assess the situation but was held back by the news that the town was still under the total control of Boko Haram.

He said there was no truth in the report by the military that the attack had been repelled.

He expressed shock over the military’s statement on Saturday that “the attack has been repelled with 21 casualties from the side of the terrorists”.

