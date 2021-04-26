Addosser MFB Unveils New Branch

Addosser Microfinance Bank has opened a new branch in Ojuelegba, Lagos State.

According to the statement, the multi-purpose branch would cater to the needs of Ojuelegba and neighbouring environs of Tejuosho, Sabo, Itire, Lawanson, Iponri, among others.

It is expected to take the financial institution’s monthly disbursement from N1.5 billion to N2 billion with an estimated monthly beneficiaries of 2000.

“This milestone is in line with the bank’s growth strategy to serve more customers and increase access to innovative products and services tailored to meet customers’ business needs,” it added.

The Managing Director, Mr. Bayo Fabiyi, said the bank has continued to grow from strength to strength despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the bank has endeared itself to customers by granting various concessions such as moratorium on repayment, provision of protective gears, and sector specific capacity building programme, during the pandemic.

He reaffirmed the bank’s commitment on improving access to finance for MSMEs.

