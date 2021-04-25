Troost-Ekong’s Watford Gain Promotion Back to Premier League

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Super Eagles central defender, William Troost-Ekong, and his Watford teammates defeated Millwall 1-0 yesterday to seal their promotion back to the Premier League barely nine months after they dropped from the English topflight.

Senegalese Ismaila Sarr’s composed 11th-minute penalty after the winger was brought down in the box by Billy Mitchell. The win lifts the Hornets to 88 points, five behind runaway champions Norwich City as the two automatic promoted teams. Four others are to battle in the playoffs for the other ticket.

Xisco Munoz’s side are on their best run at at Vicarage Road since 1977 – and registered a club-record 18th home triumph of the campaign.

Sarr made no mistake from the spot, stroking the ball down the middle as Lions keeper Bartosz Bialkowski dived to his left.

Dan Gosling could have made it 2-0 with a header from Tom Cleverley’s free-kick before the Watford goal came under threat, but a 22nd clean sheet of the season secured all three points and prompted celebrations at full-time.

While stability was the cornerstone of Norwich’s success this season, Watford have gone about things in a typically frantic manner.

Hayden Mullins had seen them through to the end of last season in an interim capacity after the dismissal of Nigel Pearson, and Vladimir Ivic was appointed in August to lead the club’s recovery in the Championship.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra were among the big names to leave Vicarage Road, though highly sought-after forward Sarr and captain Troy Deeney remained.

But Ivic’s reign lasted just four months and 20 league games, despite the Hornets being fifth in the table and just four points from the top two.

A falling out with striker Deeney seemed to seal the Serbian’s fate and Munoz replaced him the following day to become the Watford’s fifth manager in just over a year.

The 40-year-old Spaniard gaffer turned previously frequent draws into victories and an already solid defence became even tougher to breach, with Bachmann becoming first-choice keeper and Francisco Sierralta, William Troost-Ekong and Kiko Femenia all dependable across the back.

Watford have gone from being functional and somewhat uninspiring in the first half of the campaign to showing a real attacking verve – talisman Sarr, Brazilian teenager Joao Pedro and Sweden winger Ken Sema forming a skilful three-pronged attack – with the 6-0 demolition of Bristol City in February a particular high point.

How they will fare back in the Premier League next season is anyone’s guess but the chop and change approach of owner Gino Pozzo has once again paid dividends.

