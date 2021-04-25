Rohr Wants Eberechi Eze to Switch to Super Eagles

In apparent move to strengthen Super Eagles midfield ahead of campaign at the next year’s World Cup in Qatar, Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, has admitted he would want Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze to commit to Nigeria because he is one of the best attacking midfielders in England.

Eberechi Eze has featured for the England U21s, but he could still switch international allegiance to Nigeria, where his parents are from.

“He is a wonderful player, one of the best offensive midfielders in England. I want to have him, but he can also play for England,” Rohr said in an interview by Elegbete TV.

“But the boy has to take the decision, we won’t force him.

“I sent him a message to say we are interested (in him playing for Nigeria), he replied he will think about it.

“What we can do is to explain to him how we work and our objectives,” stressed the Franco-German gaffer.

Under Rohr, several players have switched allegiance from their adopted European countries to play for Nigeria.

They include Kevin Akpoguma, Maduka Okoye and Cyriel Dessers.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are to open their 2022 World Cup second round qualifying campaign against the Lone Star of Liberia on June 6 in Lagos.

Rohr admitted at the weekend that he has been keeping tabs on the Liberian team.

“They are a young team, who recently lost 1-0 to Egypt and they are very defensive, so it won’t be easy to score against such a team.”

Cape Verde and Central African Republic are the other teams in this group with the overall winners advancing to a final playoff to be played on knockout basis against another group winner.

Rohr is expected to draw out a list of 50 players from where he is going to select those to feature in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

