PCN Mourns Late Badminton Coach

The entire Nigeria Paralympic Committee family has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of one of the country’s medal hopefuls at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Abdulrafiu Bello who was involved in an auto-crash on Thursday.

Secretary General of the Nigeria Paralympic Committee, Isa Suleiman, who disclosed this, said Bello who is Africa’s number one Para-badminton player, met his untimely death when the vehicle he was travelling in while returning from Lagos where he went for visa interview at the Spanish Embassy was involved in the accident that claimed his life.

He was to go to Spain for the last round of the Tokyo 2020 Para-badminton qualifiers slated for May 6, 2021.

Until his death, Bello was the Coach of Para-badminton Association.

President of the Paralympic Committee Nigeria, Brig. Gen. Emico Eruwa (rtd), said the news of Bello’s death came to him as a rude shock at a time when the PCN board was busy praying and strategising for how Nigeria will have a good outing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

He described his death as a big loss to the country.

Eruwa who is yet to recover from the shock prayed for the soul of the departed badminton star to Rest In Peace.

