Does Pantami’s Atonement Count for Nothing?

Is Pantami’s Atonement Not Enough?

Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, has been in the thick of storm in the last few days. Perhaps, it’s his turn for political fire baptism. Unfortunately, he appears caught up in one of the most obnoxious parts of the storm: sentiments to religious fundamentalism and affiliation to terrorism. Yet, these are nothing the average Nigerian would easily gloss over or forgive at a period insecurity is unceasing and at an all-time high.

Even then, these were choices Pantami admitted to have made in sheer ignorance and at a time he didn’t know any better. He’d since come out to confess and own up to them – more like atone for his rather poor choices – even though the shock of the revelation had initially thrown him off balance and unable to put himself together.

But poor choices are not peculiar to any class of people. Besides, they provide opportunity to start all over again – bigger and better – if not more intelligently. Just may be the Pantami experience would help prevent many others from treading the path of perdition and start to rethink humanity without unduly misinterpreting and misapplying religious doctrines.

Like everyone else, Pantami deserves another chance to retell his story, this time from a better standpoint, using the window of time of his otherwise poor choices to change many lives that are in religious bondage through sermons and engagements that do not typify Islam – a religion of peace – in any form or shape. He’s merited the chance for a new beginning and should be allowed to either use it well or bungle it.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

