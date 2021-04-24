SystemSpecs Unveils Judges for Children’s Day Contest

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Information technology firm, SystemSpecs, has unveiled judges for the 2021 edition of its Children’s Day essay competition.

The firm also extended deadline for the submission of entries into the competition till April 30th, 2021.

According to the organisation, the extension was in response to requests by schools and students affected by the irregular school terms regime across Nigeria, to enable them participate in the competition.

Themed “Building a more Secure Nigeria using Technology”, the competition was in furtherance of the firm’s commitment to the development of indigenous IT capacity for national prosperity.

It is opened to children that school and live in Nigeria, who would be no less than 9 years and not older than 16 years by May 26, 2021.

Speaking further on the initiative, Executive Director at SystemSpecs, Deremi Atanda said, “We are convinced that a strong technology foundation is necessary to reposition Nigeria to compete favourably in the comity of nations and thrive in contemporary times. Through our Children’s Day Essay Competition, we seek to stimulate young Nigerians to become more technologically aware and better positioned to creatively apply technology as a natural response to everyday challenges around them.”

He stated that the panel of judges would be responsible for the evaluation and selection of winning entries for the top prizes in the junior and senior categories of the competition.

“They have the responsibility of bringing to national consciousness and recommending implementation options of the bright ideas espoused by participants from across the country.”.

The judges included :Bayo Adekanmbi, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Transformation Officer; Jumoke Lawoyin, techpreneur and Chief Executive Officer at Lucy.ng; and Emeka Okoye, Chief Semantic Architect and Knowledge Engineer at Cymantiks Nigeria.

Other judges on the evaluation panel included financial and tech journalist, Abubakar Idris; media consultant and author, Ayodele Arowosegbe; co-founder of LeedsNG, Dr. Hafis Bello and tech content provider and returning judge of the competition, Ifeoluwa Ogunfuwa, amongst others.

