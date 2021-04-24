Still on Azare Firefighting Truck

We have been desperately crying over this issue of Katagum zone basic firefighting equipment, especially water truck, for quite some time now. But the Kaura government seems to ignore our request despite the importance attached to it.

If the primary responsibility of every government is to save the lives and properties of its citizens, one may wonder why the Kaura government is so reluctant in providing such necessary amenity. Notwithstanding, we would not relent and will keep pushing this request until our demand is met. This firefighting truck is very significant because it helps in limiting the resultant damage whenever a fire outbreak occurs.

For the umpteenth time let me say this again; the inhabitants of Bauchi North are in dire need of a firefighting truck, and government should please do the needful.

Note that we are in a harmattan-like season, so we are most likely to be experiencing fire outbreaks. A stitch in time saves nine.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki, Sabon Fegi, Azare,

Bauchi State

