Simy Nwankwo: Cuts Across Serie A Giants

Serie A side, Crotone may be relegation bound but the desperate attempt of Nigeria striker, Simeon Nwankwo to take the team off relegation waters with his 17 goals-the fourth in the division was not lost, especially among Serie A trio of AC Milan, Juventus and Inter. It would therefore come as no surprise if the Nigerian robs shoulders among Serie A best next season

Italy’s big three clubs AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan are said to be mulling over a move for Crotone Nigeria frontman Simeon Nwanwko.

It is all but confirmed that Nwanwko will leave for greener pastures at the end of the season as Crotone are doomed to relegation with a paltry 15 points from 32 games in the top-flight.

The Nigeria international has already put himself in the shop window, scoring 17 goals, making him the fourth highest goalscorer in the division.

The 28-year-old got on the scoresheet in seven consecutive matches prior to Tuesday’s defeat to Sampdoria.

While Inter have earmarked Simy as an alternative to Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku, Milan see him as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juventus want him to provide competition for Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala amid uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The three teams are targeting the Nigerian because he has Serie A experience and has emerged as one of the best strikers in the top-flight this season.

He will enter the final 12 months of his contract with Crotone in July meaning they face the prospect of losing him on a free transfer if his contract is not extended.

His father, Ebo Nwankwo indeed wishes for his son to move to another club away from the relegated bound Crotone, “I’m his father quite alright but the issue of possible summer move away from Crotone is not in my hands.

“That role rests on his intermediary and himself. But if he asked for my candid advice as his father, I will ask him to leave Crotone to a much bigger team and essentially where he would enjoy more and regular playing time.”

The five-times capped Super Eagles player said the Italian Serie A remains a competitive league and has been a massive test for him with plenty of world-class players plying their trade in the league.

The Nigerian’s 20 goals which was Serie B’s highest helped Crotone gain promotion to Serie A this season and had been hoping his present form could be able to earn him a recall to the Super Eagles which he last starred for in 2018.

Nwankwo has five caps and one goal for the Super Eagles since he made his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in May 2018.

The forward was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that was eliminated in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, playing as a substitute against Croatia and Argentina.

The striker has, however, not featured for the West Africans since he made a bench role against Seychelles in September 2018 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Nwankwo feels Crotone’s relegation to Serie B before their return to the early division reduced his chances of a regular call-up to the national team and now hopes for more opportunities with the side.

“When I went down, I knew the risks of losing that spot that I worked so hard to get to although I didn’t play more, which is perfectly understandable,” Nwankwo told ESPN.

“I met a team that was already structured with one of the best African strikers at the moment.

And it was normal, it was perfect for me to stay calm and learn and then watch how things are done. And then all of a sudden, I found myself out again, which is understandable.

“No grudges on anyone. I understand every situation because the national team of Nigeria is highly rated. So, if you want to be in the national team, you have to be in the big leagues. That I can understand.

“ I just have to focus, like always, on what I will do here. The only way I will get myself into the national team is about what I do here.

“This season, I’ve done well. That puts me in a good window to be looked into by the coaches and everybody that makes the decisions. I hope that in the future I will have my chance back again.”

Nwankwo joined Crotone from Gil Vicente.

