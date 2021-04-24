Nadal Ends Nottie’s Run to Reach Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal stayed on course for his 12th Barcelona Open title after coming through in straight-sets against Britain’s Cam Norrie to reach the semi-finals.

Norrie continued his fine 2021 by reaching the last eight of the event on the Catalan clay but found 11-time champion Nadal too hot to handle on the court named after him, the Spaniard

The British No 2 had already reached the semi-finals of the Delray Beach Open and the quarter-finals in Acapulco this year and claimed the scalp of Karen Khachanov en route to the last-eight in Barcelona this week.

Nadal has looked a little shaky on clay so far after not playing since the Australian Open and he again made more errors than he would have liked.

But ultimately he had too much on his shots for Norrie, who fought back from a break down in the second set only for Nadal to forge ahead again in their first career meeting.

He will face countryman Pablo Carreno or Diego Schwartzman on Saturday for a spot in the final.

Norrie, 25, is continuing to climb the rankings and could be rewarded with a place in the top 50 on Monday.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

