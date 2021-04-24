Mouka Flags-off Mum in Business

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous bedding brand, Mouka has announced the kick-off of its ‘Mums in Business’ Challenge in commemoration of this year’s Mother’s Day in May.

The challenge is such that aimed to reward female entrepreneurs with cash grants for their ventures.

According to Mouka, the initiative falls under its CSR pillar of “skills for life” and in line with its mission of adding comfort to life.

In May of 2019, Mouka ran a similar online competition in partnership with AGS Tribe, where Maryam Adebola-Salami, the founder of Mobaby Care Nigeria, emerged the winner and won for herself $1,000.

This year, the organisation is taking the initiative further by supporting three mum entrepreneurs.

Mouka explained that this year’s programme was put together in conjunction AGS Tribe, it encouraged consumers to visit its social media handles to learn how to participate.

Speaking further, Firm’s Head of Marketing, Tolu Olanipekun, said, “ We are a brand that genuinely cares for our consumers and continuously looking for ways to add comfort to their lives through products and initiatives. We see mums as the pillars that support the homes.

They should be encouraged and supported to excel in their chosen fields of endeavor.”

He added, “First prize winner will go home with a cash grant of N500,000, second prize winner, N300,000 while the third will go home with N200,000. All winners will also go home with Mouka mattresses and pillows.”

